Jagged Little Pill (musical) type Stage Genre Musical

Whether you’re broke, happy, poor, kind, or whatever else it comes down to, you can still watch the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill musical perform on Monday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where they sang “Hand in My Pocket” complete with some audience interaction and nifty hand-clapping dance moves.

Inspired by and featuring music from Alanis Morissette‘s iconic 1995 album of the same name, the musical boats a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno) and uses Morisette’s music to tell the story of a seemingly picture-perfect suburban family — mom Mary Jane “M.J.” Healy (Elizabeth Stanley), dad Steve (Sean Allan Krill), and their kids Nick (Derek Klena) and Frankie (Celia Rose Gooding) — with dark secrets hiding beneath that shiny-happy surface. Lauren Patten, seen kicking off the performance above, steals the show playing Frankie’s girlfriend, Jo.

Jagged Little Pill is playing on Broadway now. Watch the “Hand in My Pocket” performance above.

Related content: