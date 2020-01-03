First look: Jesse Williams, Patrick J. Adams suit up for Take Me Out Broadway revival

Catherine Wessel

Jesse Williams is a man in uniform.

The Grey’s Anatomy star is set to make his Broadway debut in a revival of the Tony-winning play Take Me Out, which follows a professional baseball player navigating racial and sexual discrimination within the confines of a classic American institution. He costars with Suits alum Patrick J. Adams and Modern Family Emmy nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson. EW has an exclusive first look at the trio, in the team locker-room where much of the play takes place, which you can see above.

Take Me Out won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Play, for an original production that starred Daniel Sunjata, Neal Huff, and Denis O’Hare. It centers on Darren Lemming (Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, as he comes out of the closet. The reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices, forcing Darren to face hostile teammates and the challenges of being a gay person of color in professional baseball over the course of a a championship season.

In the new production, Adams plays Darren’s best friend, Kippy, while Ferguson plays money-manager Mason. They’re joined in the cast by Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks. Broadway mainstay Scott Ellis (Tootsie) directs.

“I’m excited as hell to be back on stage and returning home to NYC,” Williams said in a statement to EW. “Honored to inhabit such a compelling character while navigating storytelling that’s as resonant as the day it was written. To be able to collaborate and learn from our director Scott Ellis, an insanely talented cast and the 2nd Stage crew is the dream. Truly. I’m exactly where I want to be right now. And grateful. And terrified in the best way!”

Check out the photo above. Take Me Out begins previews April 2 before its opening night on April 23.

