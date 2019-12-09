Tony Goldwyn will join Broadway's The Inheritance for four months only

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The Inheritance type Stage Genre Play,

Drama

The Inheritance is about to get hit with some Scandal.

The much-lauded Broadway play, which transferred from London’s West End, is about to add Tony Goldwyn to its ranks. The former Scandal star will take over for John Benjamin Hickey in the role of Henry Wilcox while Hickey takes a scheduled leave of absence to direct the Broadway bound Plaza Suite.

Goldwyn will join the company for a limited four-month engagement beginning Sunday, Jan. 5. He was most recently seen on Broadway last season opposite Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany in Ivo van Hove’s stage production of Network.

Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance, a seven-hour dramatic marathon re-envisioning E.M. Forster’s Howard’s End in 21st century New York, has earned raves both in New York and in its London debut. Resituating the classic novel in the lives of gay men in contemporary New York, The Inheritance follows Eric and Toby, two 30-somethings who appear to be thriving and in love. On the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. These chance meetings set three generations on a collision course with potentially explosive results.

EW critic Leah Greenblatt called the play “a funny, tender, frequently maddening mosaic of interwoven characters, eras, and Big Ideas that both exhausts and exhilarates the viewer, more than once within the same scene.”

The Inheritance is performed in two parts at New York’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre and is now playing.

