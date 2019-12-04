Dan Stevens among cast announced for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Broadway run

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen has roped up its Broadway cast.

The Olivier-winning play is coming to the Great White Way this spring, and it’s got a cast full of British heavyweights, including Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens and Game of Thrones’ Mark Addy. Producers announced much of the cast Wednesday morning.

Set in England in 1965, Hangmen explores what Britain’s second-most-famous executioner will do now that hanging has been abolished. The simple answer is: a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity, and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Addy will star as the infamous Harry, while Stevens is taking on the role of the enigmatic Mooney, marking his return to Broadway after his debut in 2013’s The Heiress opposite Jessica Chastain. Also joining the New York cast is Tracie Bennett, who rose to prominence for her portrayal of Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow in London, New York, and on tour. The play provided the basis for Renee Zellweger’s turn as Garland in the film Judy.

Other cast members includes Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Syd, Owen Campbell (Indian Summer) as Clegg, Gaby French (Military Wives) as Shirley, John Hodgkinson (The Ferryman) as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Bill, and John Horton (Anything Goes) as Arthur.

Hangmen is set to begin previews at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Friday, Feb. 28. It will officially open Thursday, March 19. The limited engagement will run until Saturday, July 18. The comedy previously premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre in 2016. It then went on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play.

Hangmen previously made its U.S. premiere Off Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2018. This is McDonagh’s seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his first since his spate of awards success with the controversial film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Related content: