The Devil Wears Prada musical has found its Miranda Priestly in actress Beth Leavel.

The Tony Award winner joins Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), who will be playing Andy Sachs, in the musical adaptation of the beloved 2006 film based on the bestselling Lauren Weisberger novel about an editorial assistant navigating the glamorous world of fashion, which revolves around her cutthroat boss.

The Devil Wears Prada musical will premiere at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago for a limited run starting in July 2021 — a year later than had previously been announced — before a planned transfer to Broadway.

In an interesting twist, as Leavel prepares to take on the role of the steely Runway magazine editor, which earned actress Meryl Streep one of her many Oscar nominations, Streep herself is preparing to take on the role of Dee Dee Allen in Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of The Prom, a role originated on Broadway by Leavel and somewhat based on her.

Joining Leavel and Jones for The Devil Wears Prada musical is an all-star team behind the scenes that includes Elton John writing the music, singer-songwriter Shaina Taub writing the lyrics, Paul Rudnick writing the book, Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress) supervising the music, Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County) directing, and James Alsop choreographing.

The show’s producer David Furnish said in the announcement that he and husband Elton John are “very excited by the exceptional level of theatrical artistic talent” working on the show, and adds that “everyone is fiercely dedicated to creating an updated version of the much-loved tale. The show needs to reflect the cultural and societal changes that have redefined the fashion world since Lauren Weisberger wrote her novel over 16 years ago.”

The pre-Broadway premiere of The Devil Wears Prada musical will run at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre from July 13-Aug. 15, 2021.

