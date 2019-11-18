Martin McDonagh’s award-winning play Hangmen heading to Broadway

Image zoom Getty Images

Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen is heading to Broadway.

The award-winning comedy play is set to begin previews at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. It will officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The limited engagement will run until Saturday, July 18, 2020. The comedy previously premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre in 2016. It then went on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play.

Set in England in 1965, Hangmen explores what Britain’s (second most) famous executioner will do now that hanging has been abolished. The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Casting has not yet been announced for the Broadway run.

Hangmen marks the seventh time that McDonagh has had a play produced on Broadway, as well as his return to theater after his controversial and award-winning film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

