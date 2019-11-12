Ben McKenzie is moving from the fictional Gotham City to the real Gotham City.

The actor behind Jim Gordon in Fox’s Batman prequel series Gotham is poised to make his Broadway debut in the play Grand Horizons, from director Leigh Silverman (Go Back to Where You Are) and writer Bess Wohl (Make Believe).

McKenzie will play Ben opposite James Cromwell, Jane Alexander, Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park, and Michael Urie.

Grand Horizons is the story of Bill (Cromwell) and Nancy (Alexander), a couple of 50 years who would be described as nothing but in sync. When they move to their new town of Grand Horizons, Nancy suddenly reveals she wants out of the marriage, forcing their adult sons to cope with the shocking pronouncement.

McKenzie, also known for his role on The O.C., wrapped five seasons of Gotham, which aired its series finale this past April. He can also be seen opposite Aaron Eckhart in the film Line of Duty.

The play will run for 10 weeks on Broadway with previews beginning Dec. 23 and opening officially on Jan. 23 at The Hayes Theater in New York. Tickets are available for the general public through 2ST.com.

