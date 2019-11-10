Laurel Griggs, young Broadway star of Once, dies at 13

Image zoom Laurel Griggs/Instagram

The cause of 13-year-old Broadway actress Laurel Griggs’ death has been revealed.

Griggs’ family told The Post that she died on Nov. 5 in New York City, according to Page Six.

The teenager was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, her grandfather, David B. Rivlin, told the outlet. Doctors were unable to revive her.

“The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all,” Rivlin said on Sunday in a Facebook post. “Acting was just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future.”

Rivlin said Griggs’ funeral services took place on Nov. 7 at Park West Riverside in New York City. A burial at New Montefiore Cemetery followed.

“It’s with heavy heart that I have to share some very sad news. My beautiful and talented granddaughter, Laurel Griggs, has passed away suddenly from a massive asthma attack. Mount Sinai was valiant in trying to save her but now she’s with the angels,” Rivlin said on Nov. 6.

Griggs’ family members did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

RELATED: Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Dies at Age 13

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age 6 as Polly in Rob Ashford’s musical production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2013, opposite Scarlett Johansson, according to her IMDb page.

She is best known for her role as Ivanka in the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE. She performed the role for 17 months between 2013 and 2015.

Then in 2016, she appeared in the romantic comedy Café Society alongside Steve Carell, Blake Lively and Kristen Stewart. She was also featured in several episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Actress Eliza Holland Madore, who also played Ivanka in ONCE, paid tribute to Griggs on Instagram. “I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters. Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh,” Madore wrote. “I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family.”

Following news of Griggs’ death, Young Broadway’s Twitter account shared a tribute to the rising star.

“We are saddened to share that Laurel Griggs passed away this week at the age of 13,” they wrote. “Laurel was a brilliant young lady who appeared on Broadway in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Once. We send our condolences to her loved ones at this difficult time.”