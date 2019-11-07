Armie Hammer returning to Broadway for Tracy Letts production The Minutes

Armie Hammer is counting down the minutes to his next Broadway role.

The actor behind Call Me By Your Name and Wounds has set his return trip to the stage for next year’s production of The Minutes, from Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts (August: Osage County), who also acts in the play.

Also joining the cast of The Minutes are Tony winners Blair Brown and Jessie Mueller, Tony nominees K. Todd Freeman and Austin Pendleton, Osage County alums Ian Barford and Sally Murphy, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy, and Jeff Still.

Hammer made his Broadway debut in 2018’s Straight White Men opposite Josh Charles.

The play marks the first Broadway reunion for Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro since Osage County. The story goes inside the greed, hypocrisy, and ambition running rampant through a local city council meeting for the small town of Big Cherry.

The Minutes first ran in 2017 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company (as teased in the troupe’s original trailer above) and became a Pulitzer finalist in 2018.

“The play is not about Trump or Trumpism — I don’t find him a particularly complicated figure — but it is about this contentious moment we’re having in American politics in the last few years,” Letts told The New York Times in an interview this year. “It addresses, I hope, how we got here, and what might be some of the underlying problems and original sins.”

Broadway performances begin Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 out of Manhattan’s Cort Theatre before the 16-week limited engagement officially opens on Sunday, March 15. Tickets are on sale today (Nov. 7) starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Hammer is currently filming a role in Death on the Nile, the follow-up film to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

