Trying to swallow something like a jagged little pill? Wash it down with this exclusive video of the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill performing “You Learn” through the course of various rehearsals, album recording sessions, and more.

In honor of the launch of the pre-order for the official cast recording of the Jagged Little Pill musical, EW can exclusively debut this behind-the-scenes look at the title song. The video, above, features the cast and orchestra performing “You Learn” in various settings, from a rehearsal room to a recording studio to a concert venue.

The musical, inspired by the Alanis Morissette album of the same name, started previews on Broadway over the weekend in anticipation of its Dec. 5 opening at the Broadhurst Theatre.

One day after, Dec. 6, Atlantic Records will drop the original Broadway cast recording, giving fans around the world a chance to listen to this new take on Morissette’s iconic album. Jagged Little Pill features new renditions of songs originally featured on Morissette’s 1995 debut album, including “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic,” alongside other tracks from her catalog and two new songs, “Smiling” and “Predator,” which she penned specifically for the show.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus with an original story from Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill stars Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, and more.

“I remember so clearly that moment in time when the force of nature that is Alanis Morissette entered my life with her brilliant artistry,” said music supervisor Tom Kitt in a statement. “And now, it is a great privilege to collaborate with Alanis in realizing both this new theatrical adaptation of her work, and this cast recording.”

Inspired by the themes of the Jagged Little Pill album, the new musical tells the story of the Healy family, which, to the outside world, seems an ideal suburban family. Yet, mom Mary Kane is addicted to prescription pain pills amidst her sexless marriage to Steve. Daughter Frankie, who is adopted and black, is struggling with her identity and issues of alienation further exacerbated by her burgeoning queerness. Meanwhile, son Nick is breaking under the pressure of being the family’s golden child, worsened when his best friend is accused of raping his sister’s friend. Using Morissette’s music, the show tackles contemporary issues like opiate addiction, sexual assault, sexual identity, and more.

“Alanis’ album is such a seminal recording that the opportunity to re-introduce these songs in a modern, dramaturgical context for a new generation is something we’re thrilled to be a part of,” said Atlantic Records President of A&R Pete Ganbarg in a statement. “Add Diablo Cody’s compelling book, Tom Kitt’s brilliant arrangements, incredible performances by our cast and band, and Neal Avron and Tom’s boundary-pushing production and this album is everything we had hoped it would be.”

