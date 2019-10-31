Mean Girls musical drops 'Sexy' Halloween performance online for (what else?) Halloween

By Nick Romano
October 31, 2019 at 04:42 PM EDT

Mean Girls (Musical)

type
  • Stage
Genre

She’s a mouse. Duh.

To mark Halloween, the best holiday in the Mean Girls universe next to Christmas, the folks behind Broadway’s Mean Girls musical released a full video of the production’s “Sexy” number.

It’s a song performed by actress Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith and fans, even those who haven’t made their way to the New York stage to see the musical live, can surmise this is a song based on Karen’s iconic sexy mouse costume in the Mean Girls movie.

It’s all about the power of transforming into sexy corn, sexy Abe Lincoln, sexy shark, sexy Eleanor Roosevelt, sexy Rosa Parks, or a sexy doctor who cures “some sexy cancer.” (That’s not right, is it? That’s so not right.)

“This is modern feminism talkin’,” Rockwell sings. “I expect to run the world in shoes I cannot walk in.”

Related content:

Mean Girls (Musical)

type
  • Stage
Genre
Premiere
  • 04/08/18
director
Performers
  • Erika Henningsen,
  • Taylor Louderman,
  • Ashley Park,
  • Kate Rockwell
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com