Mean Girls musical drops 'Sexy' Halloween performance online for (what else?) Halloween

She’s a mouse. Duh.

To mark Halloween, the best holiday in the Mean Girls universe next to Christmas, the folks behind Broadway’s Mean Girls musical released a full video of the production’s “Sexy” number.

It’s a song performed by actress Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith and fans, even those who haven’t made their way to the New York stage to see the musical live, can surmise this is a song based on Karen’s iconic sexy mouse costume in the Mean Girls movie.

It’s all about the power of transforming into sexy corn, sexy Abe Lincoln, sexy shark, sexy Eleanor Roosevelt, sexy Rosa Parks, or a sexy doctor who cures “some sexy cancer.” (That’s not right, is it? That’s so not right.)

“This is modern feminism talkin’,” Rockwell sings. “I expect to run the world in shoes I cannot walk in.”

Related content: