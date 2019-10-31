Image zoom Matt Murphy

Waitress (Broadway) type Stage Genre Musical

Waitress on Broadway has found its final Jenna.

Actress Katharine McPhee will be returning to the role of the small town pie-maker, with marital troubles on her mind, after making her Broadway debut in the musical last year. After, she went to London’s West End to do the show again in March.

McPhee will be replacing fellow American Idol alum Jordin Sparks, who is currently starring as Jenna.

Adapted from Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 film starring Keri Russell, Waitress has music by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who also made her Broadway debut in the musical, and has returned to play Jenna for multiple runs.

The role was originated on Broadway by Patsy and Loretta star Jessie Mueller, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance.

McPhee’s return to the show at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre starts Nov. 25, and goes all the way to the end of Waitress on Broadway on Jan. 5, 2020.

