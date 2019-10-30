Watch all 4 current Evan Hansens come together for stirring new rendition of 'For Forever'

Dear Evan Hansen type Stage

All we see is Evan Hansens for forever.

In an unprecedented move, the producers of Dear Evan Hansen have brought together all four of the world’s current Evan Hansens to mark the opening night of the Tony-winning musical in London.

London’s Sam Tutty, Broadway’s Andrew Barth Feldman, the North American tour’s Stephen Christopher Anthony, and Toronto’s Robert Markus join in a never-before-heard arrangement of one of the musical’s most beloved songs, “For Forever.”

As the newest Evan, Tutty kicks off the song before being joined by Broadway’s Feldman. Eventually, all four Evan Hansens join together onstage in a quartet, taking different verses of the song, but also harmonizing in an arrangement that gives new life and vibrancy to the already popular song.

Dear Evan Hansen won six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical. It made a star of its lead Ben Platt, who has since gone on to release an album and star on Netflix’s The Politician, but the role has since been filled by many others, including the four featured here.

The musical follows the titular Evan Hansen, who finds himself in a situation quickly spiraling out of his control when he lies about being friends with a fellow student who has recently died by suicide. Evan suffers from social anxiety, and when he finds himself with a new girlfriend, loving parental figures, and many new friends, he can’t resist digging himself deeper into the mess of his own making — until his lie threatens to blow up in his face.

“For Forever” is just one of several standout tracks, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). “Waving Through a Window” and “You Will Be Found” are other gems from the score, which won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and hit the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Katy Perry previously released a cover of “Waving Through a Window” to celebrate the launch of the national tour.

Watch the clip above for more. Dear Evan Hansen is now playing at various locations around the world.

