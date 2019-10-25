6 Disney Broadway legends unite for an epic rendition of 'Let It Go'

Just as Frozen 2 is about to replace “Let It Go” with “Into the Unknown,” these original Disney Broadway stars got the jingle stuck in our heads again.

On Friday’s The View, host Whoopi Goldberg introduced the TV audience to a medley of Disney Broadway songs performed by staples of the stage: Susan Egan (Belle in Beauty and the Beast), Heather Headey (Nala in The Lion King), Ashley Brown (Mary in Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Kala in Tarzan), Caissie Levy (Elsa in Frozen), and Patti Murin (Anna in Frozen).

Each songstress took turns performing a number from the Disney-based roles they originated on Broadway, beginning with Murin singing a snippet of “For the First Time in Forever.”

After moving through pieces of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “You’ll Be In My Heart,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” all six joined together to close it out with “Let It Go,” with Levy belting out the lead vocals.

Say goodbye to your mental health, because these powerhouses gave new life to the number.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Disney Theatrical Productions, the folks who put on stage adaptations of the Disney movie library. Earlier this year in April, other Disney Broadway stars assembled for a different medley on Good Morning America. Murin was present for that, too, although she sang “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins.

