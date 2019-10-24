Whoopi Goldberg gets back in the habit for revamped Sister Act musical in London

Sister Act (Stage) type Stage

Holy Mother Superior! The original Deloris Van Cartier has returned.

Whoopi Goldberg, who starred as the character in the two Sister Act movies, is coming back to the role in a new production of Sister Act the Musical in London.

Acting opposite Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) as Mother Superior, Goldberg will perform as Deloris in 39 shows at the Eventim Apollo in London from July 29, 2020-Aug. 30, 2020. But, this isn’t the same Las-Vegas-showgirl-turned-nun-turned-headliner. As Goldberg explains in a promotional video, this Deloris is “a little older, a little seasoned, but really still kind of out there.”

Sister Act is the story of a Vegas lounge singer who witnesses her crime boss boyfriend commit murder. For her protection, she’s sent to hide out at a nunnery, where, as Sister Mary Clarence, she turns the church choir into superstars.

Goldberg previously played the Mother Superior role in a 2010 London production of Sister Act, which played at the West End in 2009 before coming to Broadway in New York City in 2011.

Brenda Edwards, a U.K. theater actor and semi-finalist of The X Factor U.K., will play Deloris in Thursday matinee performances. The production will feature music by Alan Menken, with Alistair David as a choreographer, Douglas Carter Beane as a writer, and Jamie Wilson as a producer.

In 2018, EW reported a third Sister Act movie was in the works for Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, with Insecure executive producer Regina Hicks and Star showrunner Karin Gist. Although, a rep for Goldberg said at the time that the Oscar winner was not involved.

“We’ve been all over Disney begging and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with Sister Act. So it won’t be Sister Act 3, it’ll be a brand-new rendition of Sister Act,” Goldberg once said on Good Morning Britain. “And I guess I’ll walk through a scene and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it.”

Goldberg, who also films a role in the CBS All Access version of Stephen King’s The Stand, will still get back in that habit, regardless.

“I’ve been trying to get Sister Act 3 up and running and really been met with a lot of resistance with people saying, ‘No one wants to see it. I’s dated. It’s older,'” she acknowledged on The View Thursday.

“These guys, the folks that did Sister Act on stage, said, ‘Hey, would you come and do Deloris and we’ll make some adjustments?’” she added. “‘Cause, you know, I’m a little bit older than I was, but I’m not very much different than I was.”

