Darren Criss to return to Broadway in revival of American Buffalo

Darren Criss is poised to return to Broadway next spring in a revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo, a tale of three small-time hustlers seeking out their cut of the American Dream. Producers announced Thursday morning Criss will join the cast opposite the previously announced Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne.

Neil Pepe will direct this revival, which is set to open at the Circle in the Square Theatre in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, April 14, following a string of previews beginning performances on March 24. The Mamet play famously explores pertinent themes of greed and loyalty, exposing an enduring American truth that crime and business are two sides of the same coin.

Criss joins the cast as Bobby, a young employee of junk shop owner Donny (Laurence Fishburne). When Donny resolves to steal back a buffalo nickel he sold to a customer, he enlists Bobby in the scheme before an old friend Teach (Rockwell) nominates himself as a more suitable replacement for the burglary, citing Bobby’s inexperience.

American Buffalo originally premiered on Broadway in 1977 and won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. A 1983 production starring Al Pacino was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz, and Sean Nelson led a 1996 film adaptation.

Criss was last seen on Broadway in 2015 in the hit revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which he also joined the national tour for in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He made his Broadway debut in the midst of his breakout role on Glee in a limited engagement in the 2012 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Criss’ star has only been on the rise since with 2018 bringing the actor much acclaim for his starring role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. His portrayal of Andrew Cunanan led him to an Emmy Award and EW named him one of our 2017 Entertainers of the Year.

The actor is also primed to star in and produce Ryan Murphy’s next Netflix series Hollywood.

More casting news is still to come.

