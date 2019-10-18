Listen to & Juliet turn Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' into a haunting call to arms

The West End is getting a big dose of pop thanks to & Juliet.

The new musical features the works of legendary pop songwriter Max Martin, and we’ve got a sneak peek at how the London show is putting a new spin on iconic classics with the original London cast recording cover of Britney Spears‘ “… Baby One More Time.” Performed by & Juliet star Miriam-Teak Lee, the new version transforms the bubblegum pop hit into a haunting call-to-arms that is going to give you chills. Listen to the cover above now.

This is the second track released ahead of & Juliet’s opening at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre in November. Atlantic Records previously released the original cast recording of “Roar” last month. Listen to that cover, also performed by Lee, below.

Aside from putting a new spin on classic pop songs, & Juliet is also remixing a classic tale by telling the story of Romeo & Juliet from Juliet’s point-of-view. What if Juliet’s famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? The “hilariously irreverent” new musical tells the “timely and timeless” story of Juliet’s sensational journey of self-discovery and second chances, with Lee in the titular role.

The entire songbook highlights the music and lyrics of Martin, who is responsible for some of the most glittering pop anthems of the last three decades, all newly arranged for the stage by Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical supervisor/orchestrator/producer Bill Sherman (Hamilton, In The Heights) and with musical direction by Grammy Award-winning producer/composer/multi-instrumentalist Dominic Fallacaro.

Produced by Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, and Martin Dodd, & Juliet has already wrapped a limited season at Manchester Opera House and will begin a run at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre on November 2nd, with opening night on November 20th. Tickets are available now.

Check out the full tracklist, featuring some of your favorite pop songs from the past 30 years, for the musical below:

1. “Larger Than Life”

2. “I Want It That Way”

3. “… Baby One More Time”

4. “Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely”

5. “Domino”

6. “Show Me Love”

7. “Blow”

8. “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman”

9. “Overprotected”

10. “Confident”

11. “Teenage Dream” / “Break Free”

12. “Oops! … I Did It Again”

13. “I Kissed A Girl”

14. “It’s My Life”

15. “Love Me Like You Do”

16. “Since U Been Gone”

17. “Whataya Want From Me”

18. “One More Try”

19. “Problem” / “Can’t Feel My Face”

20. “That’s The Way It Is”

21. “Everybody”

22. “As Long As You Love Me”

23. “It’s Gonna Be Me”

24. “Shape Of My Heart”

25. “Stronger”

26. “F**kin’ Perfect (Explicit)”

27. “Roar”

28. “I Want It That Way (Reprise)”

29. “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

30. “One More Try (Original Version)”

& Juliet (Original London Cast Recording) will be released on Nov. 15, and is available now for pre-order.

