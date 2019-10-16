Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway musical gets full cast, opening date

Image zoom Everett Collection

Broadway is about to be hit with a run-by fruiting.

On Wednesday, producers announced the full cast and a spring Broadway opening date for Mrs. Doubtfire, a musical based on the 1993 film of the same name.

Rob McClure (Beetlejuice) will lead the musical as the titular character, originally brought to life by Robin Williams. Mrs. Doubtfire will open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Sunday, April 5, 2020; previews begin March 9.

Produced by Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, In the Heights), the film-inspired musical tells the story of Daniel Hillard (McClure), an out-of-work actor who loses custody of his kids in a divorce and disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in an attempt to stay in their lives. As Daniel becomes increasingly enmeshed in his fake identity, things begin to spiral out of control.

Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the team behind Something Rotten!, which McClure featured in on Broadway before headlining a national tour, return to Broadway. The Kirkpatricks wrote the music and lyrics, while Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell partnered on the book just as they did for Something Rotten!. Broadway legend Jerry Zaks, who oversaw the phenomenally successful Bette Midler revival of Hello, Dolly!, will direct with Lorin Latarro (Waitress) choreographing.

“It’s great to be back with Karey, Wayne and John – and working with Jerry has been a dream of mine,” said McCollum in a statement. “They do comedy and family like no one else – and bringing this beloved story to life as a hilarious and touching musical comedy is an irresistible opportunity.”

Jenn Gambatese will star as Miranda, Daniel’s ex-wife, a role originated on screen by Sally Field. The cast also includes Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, and Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly. Additional casting is still be announced.

Before making its spring debut on Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire will have its world premiere in Seattle at the 5th Avenue Theatre, beginning Nov. 26.

Tickets for the Broadway production go on sale to the general public Nov. 1.

Related content: