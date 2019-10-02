Image zoom Ahmed Klink

Katrina Lenk is officially part of the Company.

The actress, fresh off of her Tony Award-winning breakout turn in The Band’s Visit, will next star on Broadway opposite Patti LuPone in the gender-flipped revival of the ’70s Stephen Sondheim musical that opened in London last year. She joins the production fresh, taking over the character of Bobbie (Bobby in the original) from Rosalie Craig, while LuPone reprises the role of Joanne that she played across the Pond.

EW has an exclusive first image of Lenk in the revival, set to be directed by Marianne Elliott (The Curious Case of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), and it’s elaborate in the best way. The reimagined Bobbie, perpetually single, about to turn 35, and facing the judgment of all her married friends, anchors the classic, vignette-structured story of friends and romantic interests coming together for a birthday party.

“I’m excited to delve into this iconic music, this funny-achey story, and this intriguing character,” Lenk said in a statement. “I’m fascinated by the idea of Bobby as Bobbie (How does that change things? How does it not?) and I am over-the-moon to get to work with Marianne, Patti, and our brilliant cast and creative team.”

Check out the photo above. The Company revival previews begin March 2 at New York’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theater before officially opening on March 22.

