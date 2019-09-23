Image zoom Rockefeller Productions

Critically acclaimed actor and bear community leader Paddington will make his first major appearance on stage this December — and should you not be lucky enough to accrue a ticket through a series of wacky mishaps and monetary transactions, allow yourself to feel at least some of the joy via EW’s first look at the puppet bear of the hour.

Paddington Gets in a Jam, a new show created by children’s-theater veteran Jonathan Rockefeller, will run from Dec. 13 to Mar. 6, 2020 at New York’s DR2 Theatre in Union Square, where Rockefeller’s previous adaptation The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show enjoyed a successful run. Paddington will similarly utilize puppet design created by Rockefeller Productions, showcased here by Paddington himself in a variety of stunning poses.

Image zoom Rockefeller Productions

Image zoom Rockefeller Productions

The family-friendly show follows another wayward day in the eventful life of Paddington Bear, who gets in a jam whilst making jam (the levels!) when he runs out of sugar and must bother his neighbor Mr. Curry, who foolishly takes up the bear’s offer to clean his house for an important visitor. The chaos­ — it just writes itself.

Paddington is, of course, the children’s literature icon created in 1958 by British author Michael Bond and illustrated with maximum duffel-coat cuteness by Peggy Fortnum. After five decades of steady work, however, the character took on an Internet-phenom level of popularity with the critical and commercial success of Paul King’s live-action film adaptations in 2014 and 2017 (with a third on the way).

And now that Paddington will step furry foot on stage, there is simply no excuse for another big stage — the Oscars — to continue ignoring the most important ursine entertainer of our time.

Related content: