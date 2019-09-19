Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge to record Sea Wall/A Life as Audible production

Image zoom Richard Hubert Smith

With its latest project, Audible is continuing its efforts to make theater more accessible to the public.

Sea Wall/A Life stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge will record their critically acclaimed play as an original Audible production, Amazon’s home for digital spoken audio announced on Thursday.

“I speak for both Tom and myself when I say that it has been one of the great privileges of our respective careers to be a part of this show and to perform these exquisite pieces of writing,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement accompanying the news. “There is something utterly unique about them both separately and together that has connected us to audiences in a way that somehow unlocks the undeniable truth that we are all connected by love and the inevitable impermanence of life. These pieces connected so personally and profoundly with audiences every night. It’s exciting that with Audible’s release those who weren’t able to catch Sea Wall/A Life during the Broadway run will still be able to experience it in a meaningful way and that this play will live on and continue to connect us to one another.”

The play is comprised of two monologues. Simon Stephens wrote the Sea Wall portion, featuring Sturridge’s performance as Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France. Nick Payne penned A Life, which stars Gyllenhaal as Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way.

Sea Wall/A Life has nine days left until its final live performance at the Hudson Theatre in New York, but the Audible recording will no doubt bring in a new kind of audience with the platform’s reach digitally.

Recently, Jeremy O. Harris, creator of the acclaimed Slave Play, confirmed his own plans to make theater more affordable and accessible to different audiences. A digital lottery kicked off on Wednesday to provide a limited number of tickets to the show’s Broadway production for as low as $29.

“I didn’t see my first play on broadway until 4 years ago. Price was one of many barriers of entry,” Harris tweeted. “This will not be true of @SlavePlayBway for those who wanna see it. That’s a promise!!!!”

I didn’t see my first play on broadway until 4 years ago. Price was one of many barriers of entry. This will not be true of @SlavePlayBway for those who wanna see it. That’s a promise!!!! https://t.co/ysgPgkKV2o — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) September 18, 2019

Audible, meanwhile, comes with its Emerging Playwright Fund, which commissions and produces works by emerging playwrights from the around the world.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Related content: