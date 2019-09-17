Image zoom Everett Collection

“Everybody wants to be us,” says Miranda Priestly, the fashion magazine maven who gives The Devil Wears Prada its imposing title. And soon fans who can’t quite be Miranda will at least get the chance to spend more time with her in a new musical inspired by the 2006 film and 2003 novel.

Producers announced Tuesday that The Devil Wears Prada will make its world premiere in Chicago next summer. The musical will play the James M. Nederlander Theatre from July 14 to Aug. 16, prior to a planned Broadway engagement.

The show boasts an impressive creative team, with songs by Elton John and lyrics from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub. Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County) is directing from a book by Paul Rudnick (who was previously announced to be penning the lyrics as well).

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super-exciting,” John previously said in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

Producer Kevin McCollum is still shepherding the production alongside Rocket Entertainment. Fox Stage productions was previously on board thanks to the film’s distribution by that studio, but now the production is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical in the wake of the Disney-Fox deal.

As in the film and book, the musical will follow Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine, only to discover that her stylish boss is straight out of hell. As Andy finds herself caught between the glamorous life she thought she wanted and the things that truly matter, she struggles to navigates life’s runway to find her rightful place.

The Devil Wears Prada film proved to be a breakout hit for star Anne Hathaway, and also earned Meryl Streep another Oscar nomination for her iconic work as Miranda Priestly. With songs from Sir Elton himself, the musical could be poised to make as big a splash as its page and screen predecessors.

That’s all.

Related content: