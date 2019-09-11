Rupert Everett replacing Eddie Izzard in Broadway revival of 'Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Rupert Everett is returning to Broadway for the first time in 10 years.

On Wednesday, producers of the upcoming Broadway production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? announced that the English actor will join Laurie Metcalf in the revival of Edward Albee’s acclaimed drama. Everett replaces previously announced Eddie Izzard, who had to depart the production due to scheduling conflicts. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the show will begin its strictly limited engagement on Monday, March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Everette is no stranger to the stage, having begun his acting career in London’s West End in 1981. In 2009, he made his Broadway debut in Blithe Spirit, alongside Angela Lansbury and Christine Ebersole. He rose to Hollywood fame after starring alongside Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding, before going on to receive a Golden Globe nomination for his role in An Ideal Husband.

The first production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? back in 1962, won five Tony Awards, including Best Play and lead acting prizes for its two stars, Uta Hagen and Arthur Hill. The play tells the story of a middle-aged couple, who invite a young couple over to their home, drawing them unwittingly into their lives. In 1966, a film adaptation starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton hit screens, with a 1976 and 2005 stage revival following.

