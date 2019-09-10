Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Real-life married couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are headed to Broadway to play a…married couple (or three)!

On Tuesday, Ambassador Theatre Group announced that Parker and Broderick will star in a revival of the late Neil Simon‘s comedy about married life, Plaza Suite. The production, which will being previews March 2020, will be directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart) and tells the story of three different married couples (all played by Broderick and Parker) as they pass through Suite 719 of New York City’s Plaza Hotel.

A limited 17-week Broadway engagement, Plaza Suite officially opens April 13, 2020 and will be the first time Broderick and Parker have shared a Broadway stage in nearly 25 years, since the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 1995. Broderick previously starred in Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs, a performance for which he won his first Tony Award. “It was my great good fortune that my very first Broadway play was written by Neil Simon,” said Broderick in a statement. “He also wrote my first film. I owe him a career. The theater has lost a brilliantly funny, unthinkably wonderful writer and even after all this time I feel I have lost a mentor, a father figure, a deep influence in my life and work.”

Broderick and Parker will travel with the production to Boston for a strictly limited 22-performance pre-Broadway engagement in February. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 25.

