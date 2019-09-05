UPDATE: It turns out Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has a new tagline courtesy of J.K. Rowling — “Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places” — and new marketing artwork. That’s it!

EARLIER: Accio Harry Potter news?

J.K. Rowling sent the internet into a tizzy on Thursday when she posted a vague tweet referencing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child along with an image of the production’s design of Voldemort’s notorious Dark Mark.

“Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places #HarryPotter #CursedChild,” the author wrote. She also posted a stark black-and-white image of the Dark Mark, the symbol Voldemort’s followers brand on their skin and use as an evil summoning method, alongside her message.

Rowling’s post comes after a marked change in the marquee signage at the New York production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child sent fans speculating about what it could all mean. The theater marquees have replaced the original Harry Potter and the Cursed Child signs with new ones that are more in keeping with American illustrator Mary GrandPré’s original title designs, as were also used for all of the Harry Potter films. This has led to speculation that Warner Bros. might have acquired theatrical rights to the stage production or be planning a film adaptation.

Representatives for Cursed Child on Broadway tell EW the speculation is way off base. “I can confirm that these rumors are absolutely NOT TRUE,” a representative for the production wrote in an email to EW. “The show has not changed ownership. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to be produced by Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions in London, Broadway and all around the world. Warner Bros. has always been a valued partner of Cursed Child since its inception. Their role has not changed.”

Pottermore, the official Harry Potter fan site known as the “digital heart of the wizarding world,” also quickly dispelled movie rumors on their social media channels. “There is something exciting coming later on from @CursedChildNYC, but it’s not a movie,” Pottermore tweeted Thursday afternoon about a half-hour before Rowling sparked a true frenzy with her own vague tweet.

In the meantime, fans lie in wait for any answers about what magical surprise may be in store. All will be well we hope.

