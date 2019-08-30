Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk to star in gender-flipped Company on Broadway

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage; Walter McBride/WireImage

We’re about to have some very starry new Company on Broadway.

The gender-flipped revival of Company that opened in London last year is making its way to Broadway in the spring, it was announced Friday.

Patti LuPone will star in the revival of the 1970 musical — with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth — as Joanne, reprising her role (and fantastic rendition of “Ladies Who Lunch”) from the London production. Katrina Lenk, who won a Tony Award last year for her role in The Band’s Visit, will play Bobbie (changed from the male Bobby), taking over the role from Rosalie Craig.

Directed by Tony winner Marianne Elliott (The Curious Case of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this new Company reimagines Bobby as Bobbie, who is perpetually single, about to turn 35, and facing the judgment of all her married friends. Making the character a woman also adds the implications of a ticking biological clock into the conversations around her solo lifestyle.

“I wanted to do something that was fun and creative and could speak to a large audience about being a woman now,” Elliott told The New York Times. “By taking Company, which is a musical that I’ve always loved, and giving it a female Bobbie rather than a male Bobby, it suddenly becomes very now — she’s single, she’s got a great career, she’s clearly got a lot of friends and a good apartment, but she is going into her late 30s and she hasn’t got a life partner, and all of her friends have an opinion on that.”

Company begins previews March 2 at New York’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theater and will officially open on March 22, which also happens to be Sondheim’s 90th birthday. We’ll drink to that!

Related content: