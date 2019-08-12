The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is heading to Broadway

Image zoom Jeremy Daniel

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is ready to light up the Broadway stage.

TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment announced Monday that the musical adaption of Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel will make its Broadway debut this fall for a 16-week run at New York’s Longacre Theatre. The news comes after the musical recently finished up a successful 32-city North American tour.

With a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (who is also making his Broadway debut), The Lightning Thief tells the story of the son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson, who uses his newly discovered powers on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt in order to prevent a war between the Greek gods — all the while battling monsters on his trail. Featuring an original rock score and with an onstage company of seven playing more than 47 characters, The Lightning Thief will begin previews on Sept. 20 ahead of an Oct. 16 opening night.

Casting for The Lightning Thief’s Broadway run will be announced soon.

