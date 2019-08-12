Diana, a musical based on life of late Princess of Wales, coming to Broadway

Image zoom Little Fang

A new musical about Princess Diana’s royal romance is heading to Broadway in 2020.

The show, which ran earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, will begin performances on March 2, 2020, with an opening date set for March 31 at New York’s Longacre Theatre.

Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) and Roe Hartrampf, who originated the roles of Diana and Prince Charles at La Jolla, will continue to play the ill-fated royal couple on Broadway. Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) will continue to steer the project when it reaches the Broadway stage.

Penned by Tony Award-winning writers behind Memphis, Joe DiPietro and David Bryan — who also wrote the music and lyrics — the musical tells of the late Princess of Wales’ life during her marriage to Prince Charles, as well as their eventual divorce — and, don’t worry, puffy-sleeved dresses will be provided by Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long.

