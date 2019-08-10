Nicole Kidman pays visit to Moulin Rouge! on Broadway

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Stars collided on Friday night when Nicole Kidman, star of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical film Moulin Rouge!, attended the Broadway production inspired by the musical.

In the film, Kidman portrays Satine, the courtesan and star of the famed Moulin Rouge cabaret in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris. In the stage version, that role is being played by Tony Award-winning actress Karen Olivo (In the Heights). Aaron Tveit stars as her love interest Christian, the character originated by Ewan McGregor in the flick.

During her night out at the theater, Kidman, along with husband Keith Urban, also posed for photos with Olivo, Tveit and the rest of the cast backstage.

“Two Sparkling Diamonds in one night,” the official Moulin Rouge! Instagram account wrote in a caption for the images, referencing one of the songs from the production “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.” “Nicole Kidman graced the Al Hirschfeld Theatre this evening to take in the Moulin Rouge!”

As with Luhrmann’s movie, the show draws musical inspiration from contemporary pop for its story set at the dawn of the 20th century. One advantage the new musical has over the 2001 film is that there have been 18 years of additional pop music since then, so now songs like Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Beyonce’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” are part of the ensemble.

“If there’s not a special Tony for negotiating licensing, they should invent one for whoever got notoriously recalcitrant artists like Jack White and OutKast to say yes; most likely, music supervisor Justin Levine,” EW’s Leah Greenblatt wrote in her B+ review of the Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Check out the photos below.

Related content: