To Kill a Mockingbird Broadway show ends abruptly as motorcycle backfire mistaken for gunshots

A Broadway performance of To Kill a Mockingbird ended in panic as people mistook a motorcycle backfire outside for gunshots and fled the Shubert Theatre in New York City.
Gideon Glick, an actor in the play starring Jeff Daniels, tweeted that the show stopped as people thought the noise was “a bomb or a shooting.”
“Screaming civilians tried to storm our theater for safety,” he wrote. “The audience started screaming and the cast fled the stage. This is the world we live in. This cannot be our world.”
Footage from Times Square showed people running down the street, yelling in terror. Deadline reported that other theaters in the area were affected as well. Fortunately, NYPD Midtown North confirmed that “there is no active shooter” in the area, and that the sound indeed came from motorcycles.
Many on Twitter noted that the situation was especially tense given the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend that left more than 31 people dead, with many more injured.
“Crouched on the floor of the Shubert Theatre during an astounding performance of Mockingbird fearing for my life,” Merle Dandridge tweeted. “This is our world now. Open panic and ready for life shots. I’m still shaking and scared for our country.”
Read below for more reactions to the scene:
Representatives for the play did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.
