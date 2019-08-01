Arrow actor Colin Donnell to star in Almost Famous musical

Almost Famous type Movie Genre Drama

It’s all happening! The musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe‘s beloved, semi-autobiographical film Almost Famous has announced its cast and creative team, and set a September premiere in San Diego, Crowe’s hometown and the film’s principal setting.

Arrow star Colin Donnell (fresh off his return for the show’s final season) will lead the cast as Russell Hammond, the guitarist played by Billy Crudup in the film. Also on board are Casey Likes as Crowe surrogate William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as the enigmatic Penny Lane, Drew Gehling (Broadway’s Waitress) as singer Jeff Bebe, Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as William’s mother Elaine, and Robert Colletti as legendary rock critic Lester Bangs.

The 2000 film, based on Crowe’s teenage experiences as a writer for Rolling Stone, follows William as he tours the country with the fictional rock band Stillwater in 1973. Despite the plethora of classic rock songs that soundtrack the film, the stage show will feature original music. Crowe adapted his Oscar-winning screenplay into the musical’s book, with Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt writing the music, and both co-writing the lyrics. Jeremy Herrin is directing the musical, which will run Sept. 13 through Oct. 20 at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre. (The official opening night will be Sept. 27.) Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 on the theater’s website.

