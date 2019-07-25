The Wrong Man musical sets cast for Off Broadway premiere, directed by Hamilton's Thomas Kail

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Wrong Man type Book Genre Fiction,

Mystery,

Thriller

The Wrong Man, a new musical from songwriter Ross Golan, is heading to the New York stage.

On Thursday, MCC Theater announced that they have cast Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez as the lead actors in the upcoming Off Broadway production premiering at the MCC Theater this fall. Performances are set to begin Sept. 18, ahead of an official opening on Oct. 7.

The play follows a man named Duran just scraping by in Reno, Nevada, who is accused of a murder he says he didn’t commit.

Golan co-wrote Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” and has also also written songs for Selena Gomez, Flo Rida, Justin Bieber, and Maroon 5. He has already made an animated film adaptation and a concept album for The Wrong Man. The stage show will mark another collaboration between director Thomas Kail and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, who both won Tony Awards for Hamilton.

Lead actor Henry is also no stranger to Hamilton, having originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production. His other recent stage credits include Carousel, Violet, and Shuffle Along. Meanwhile, Reneé was a series regular on CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Vasquez was a part of the original Broadway cast of Waitress.

The concept album of The Wrong Man will be released Friday, the same day tickets for the show go on sale.

Related content: