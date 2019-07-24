Faye Dunaway fired from Broadway-bound play Tea at Five

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress Faye Dunaway has been dropped from Tea at Five, a one-woman play about Katharine Hepburn that had been headed to Broadway.

“The producers of Tea at Five announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway,” said a statement obtained by the New York Times on Wednesday. “Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn.”

No explanation was given for Dunaway’s termination.

Tea at Five was meant to mark a stage comeback for Dunaway, 78, whose last Broadway appearance was in the 1982 play The Curse of the Aching Heart. The actress is best known for her role in the iconic film Bonnie and Clyde, along with Warren Beatty. She has scored three Academy Award nominations, winning in 1977 for Sidney Lumet’s Network.

