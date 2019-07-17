Love, Simon star Nick Robinson joining Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird (2018 play) type Stage Genre Drama

Nick Robinson is headed to Broadway. The Love, Simon star will make his debut on the Great White Way as Jem Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, producer Scott Rudin announced Wednesday. Robinson will succeed Will Pullen in the role beginning Tuesday, November 5, the same day Ed Harris will debut as Atticus Finch (replacing Jeff Daniels).

Coincidentally, Robinson made his stage debut at age 12 in the same role. The actor played Jem in a production of Christopher Sergel’s Mockingbird adaptation at Seattle’s Intiman Theatre. (Aaron Sorkin wrote the version now on Broadway, which features adult actors as the child characters.) What’s more, the theater’s artistic director at that time was Bartlett Sher, director of the current Broadway production. Small world, showbiz.

Image zoom Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Robinson’s profile rose considerably with the 2018 release of Love, Simon, a widely acclaimed teen rom-com in which Robinson played a gay high school student. Before that, he appeared in Jurassic World, the ABC Family sitcom Melissa & Joey, and the indie teen dramedy The Kings of Summer, among other credits. His last stage appearance was a 2010 Seattle production of Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers.

To Kill a Mockingbird, based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, has become the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history since its opening on Nov. 1, 2018. It won one Tony Award out of nine nominations in June, for Celia Keenan-Bolger’s performance as Scout Finch.

Related content: