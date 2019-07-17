Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to end Broadway run after nearly 6 years

Image zoom Joan Marcus

Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will end its run after nearly six years, producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner announced on Wednesday. Its last performance will be Oct. 27.

Making its Broadway debut on Jan. 13, 2014, the musical traces the life and career of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King. It went on to nab seven Tony nominations and win two awards, including one for lead Jessie Mueller. The cast recording, which includes King-penned tracks like “Natural Woman,” won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2015.

By the time it wraps, the musical will have spanned 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances. It is also the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Productions have played in Japan, Australia, and toured the United Kingdom, with numerous actresses stepping into King’s shoes throughout the years. Supergirl star Melissa Benoist once played the role, and most recently, “A Thousand Miles” singer Vanessa Carlton took over as lead from Chilina Kennedy.

In January, to mark the musical’s fifth anniversary, King herself made a surprise appearance on stage to sing her hits “Beautiful” and “I Feel The Earth Move.”

In their announcement, Blake and Bosner thanked the creative team behind Beautiful, including Douglas McGrath, who wrote the book, director Marc Bruni, and choreographer Josh Prince. They also expressed gratitude to King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, for writing the songs featured in the show.

It won’t be the last time we’ll hear of Beautiful, as the ongoing North American tour is about to embark on its fifth year, with a sixth year already confirmed. Sony Pictures has also announced that the film adaptation of the musical will be produced by Blake, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman.

