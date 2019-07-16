Broadway's Waitress to close in January 2020

Waitress (Broadway) type Stage Genre Musical

Waitress is serving up its last performance early next year.

The producers of the hit musical announced Tuesday that the show would end its current Broadway run on Jan. 5, 2020, at which time it will have played 33 previews and 1,544 performances

Based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly, the musical opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in 2016 with a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, who also made her Broadway debut playing the lead role at one point during the show’s run. “I am reflecting upon this enormously magical time with a tremendous amount of gratitude…and smiling through tears,” said Bareilles in a statement. “I am in awe of the tireless energy and devotion of our company, our crew, our band, and most especially our fans. The warmth and love they have showered upon our show in all its iterations is truly a miracle, and the impact this experience has had on my life has been profound and unforgettable.”

Thank you Sara for giving us a soft place to land for 3 years. Waitress will be closing on Broadway, January 5. You have 6 more months to visit the diner on for a slice of Happiness Pie. 💕 https://t.co/FjM72PBRvN — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) July 16, 2019

Waitress originally starred Jessie Mueller as Jenna, a pie-maker who dreams of escaping an abusive marriage. Over its run, the show has featured cast members such as Adam Shapiro, Al Roker, Betsy Wolfe, Christopher Fitzgerald, Colleen Ballinger, Dakin Matthews, Drew Gehling, Eddie Jemison, Erich Bergen, Gavin Creel, Jason Mraz, Jenna Ushkowitz, Jeremy Jordan, Joey MacIntyre, John Cullum, June Squibb, Katharine McPhee, Katie Lowes, Keala Settle, Kimiko Glenn, Nicolette Robinson, Noah Galvin, Shoshana Bean, Todrick Hall, and Will Swenson.

Tickets for the remaining Broadway performances are available now. The musical is also now playing in London’s West End at the Adelphi Theatre, on a North American tour, and is planning to open in Australia and the Netherlands in 2020, and Japan in 2021.

