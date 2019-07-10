West Side Story Broadway revival finds its Tony and Maria

Image zoom DKC/O+M (2)

The forthcoming revival of West Side Story has found its leads.

The full lineup for the beloved show, which will open at the Broadway Theater, was announced on Wednesday. The production, based on the Arthur Laurents book of the same name, tells the story of two teenagers caught in the middle of opposing gangs when they fall in love.

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove, Shereen Pimentel and Isaac Powell will lead the cast in the roles of Maria and Tony, respectively. The rest of the cast includes a variety of diverse talent, including 23 actors making their debut, as follows: Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Ben Cook as Riff, Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson (debut) as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones (debut) as Action,Zuri Noelle Ford (debut) as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand, Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, and an ensemble including Alexa De Barr (debut), Daniel Ching (debut), Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela (debut), Marc Crousillat (debut), Stephanie Crousillat (debut), Roman Cruz (debut), Tyler Eisenreich (debut), Armando Eleazar (debut), Marlon Feliz (debut), Satori Folkes- Stone (debut), Constance François (debut), Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener(debut), Jarred Manista (debut), Michaela Marfori (debut), Michelle Mercedes(debut), Michael Seltzer (debut), Corey John Snide, Sheldon True (debut), Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek (debut), Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman (debut), andKevin Zambrano (debut).

Fans can expect all new choreography for the first time ever in the United States, by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker.

West Side Story will begin performances on December 10, 2019, ahead of an official opening night on February 6, 2020. And if the stage production leaves fans wanting more, Steven Spielberg’s big screen remake will hit theaters on December 18, 2020.

