Pretty Woman: The Musical announces August closing date on Broadway

Image zoom Matthew Murphy

As of August 18, the street Pretty Woman: The Musical is walking down will no longer be Broadway.

On Wednesday, producers announced it will play its final performance on Broadway at the Nederlander theater this August. The musical, which is based on the 1990 Garry Marshall film of the same name, is the longest-running new musical of the 2018-2019 season. However, it’s the end of the road for the show’s New York run. It will play its final performance Sunday, August 18 after 27 previews and 421 regular performances.

Pretty Woman tells the story of Vivian Ward, a prostitute who finds her life changed when she embarks on a special contract with millionaire playboy Edward (Andy Karl). Featuring a book by Garry Marshall and original Pretty Woman screenwriter J.F. Lawton, the musical boasts original music and lyrics from Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell directed and choreographed the production.

Original cast members Barks and Karl will exit prior to the show’s August closing date. Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt will step into the roles of Vivian and Edward from July 22 through the final August 18 performance.

“There’s pleasure to be had at Pretty Woman: The Musical, to be sure. But it’s the pleasure of familiarity, not novelty,” former EW critic Chris Nashawaty wrote of the show when it opened in August 2018.

It’s far from the end of the road for Pretty Woman though. Producers simultaneously announced three new productions of the musical, including a U.S. National Tour. Performances will begin in Hamburg, Germany in September, while a West End production will open in London in 2020. The national tour will launch in Providence, R.I., beginning in October 2020.

A cast recording of the musical is available now.

Related content: