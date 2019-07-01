Neil Diamond bio-musical is in the works for Broadway

Image zoom Michael Kovac/WireImage

If there’s one thing modern Broadway can’t get enough of, it’s biographical jukebox musicals about iconic pop stars. The Cher Show may be closing this August, but a new musical about the life and times of Neil Diamond is already on the way.

Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced the as-yet-untitled musical on Monday. As one might expect, the production will feature a score of Diamond’s greatest hits. It will be directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, and feature a book by Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten.

“I’ve always loved Broadway,” Diamond said in a statement. “The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like West Side Story, My Fair Lady, and Fiddler on the Roof, so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way. I’m honored and excited to be working with this great team.”

The show is still in development, but don’t be surprised if you hear a rousing rendition of “Sweet Caroline” coming from a Broadway house sometime in the future.

