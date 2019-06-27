Tom Hiddleston will make his Broadway debut with revival of Betrayal

Image zoom MARC BRENNER

We’re having trouble staying Loki about this news…

Tom Hiddleston, beloved for his portrayal of the mischievous Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will make his Broadway debut later this year, producers announced Thursday. The actor will hit the boards in a production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal that already played to great acclaim in London’s West End earlier this year.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production, a partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and artistic director Jamie Lloyd, will begin previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Aug. 14 before an official opening on Sept. 5. Hiddleston will reprise his role opposite other returning members of the London cast, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. The entire trio will be making their Broadway debuts.

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty Images

Betrayal will play a strictly limited 17-week engagement this fall.

“Watching this remarkable cast bring new life to Harold Pinter’s greatest work has been one of the most gratifying and exciting experiences of my life in the theater. I am thrilled that American audiences will have the chance to witness their stunning performances,” said Lloyd in a statement.

Betrayal traces a seven-year romance between married couple Emma (Ashton) and Robert (Hiddleston), which is complicated by the revelation of a five-year extra-marital affair between Emma and the couple’s best friend Jerry (Cox). The play captures the events of the affair and ensuing consequences in reverse chronological order as it probes questions of the heart, infidelity, and friendship.

The London production marked the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, a year-long London season of Harold Pinter’s work that consisted of over 30 pieces by the legendary playwright, including all of his one act plays. The production of Betrayal helped mark the 10th anniversary of Pinter’s death and broke box office records at the West End theater that bears his name.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning July 15.

