Broadway's The Cher Show sets closing date for August

Do you believe in Broadway after The Cher Show?

You’re gonna have to because the musical, which traces the life of recording icon Cher and features her most beloved songs, has set its closing date. On Tuesday, the production announced it will play its final performance on August 18.

The Cher Show opened on Broadway last December, and it will have played 34 previews and 296 regular performances by the time it closes. Stephanie J. Block, who plays the “Star” iteration of Cher, won the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical earlier this month. Costume designer Bob Mackie, Cher’s longtime collaborator, also took home a Tony Award for his work on the show.

“Telling Cher’s life story on Broadway has been a joy,” said producer Flody Suarez. “Watching audiences relive her empowering story through six decades worth of iconic songs, movies, costumes and relationships has been incredible. We look forward to taking this inspiring message on the road next year. We are incredibly thankful to this brilliant cast and crew.”

The Cher Show explores the life and career of Cher at various periods in their life: Micaela Diamond as Babe, Teal Wicks as Lady, and Stephanie J. Block as Star. It features many of Cher’s best-loved songs, ranging from “I Got You Babe” to “Gypsies, Tramps, and Thieves.” The Cher Show is produced by Cher, Flody Suarez (What’s New Pussycat), and four-time Tony Award-winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).

The show also features Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt.

Cher is currently on a world tour and had yet to comment on the news at the time it was announced.

The Cher Show is currently playing at the Neil Simon Theatre through August 18.

