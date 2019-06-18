Watch Vanessa Carlton perform 'It's Too Late' ahead of Broadway debut playing Carole King

Beautiful (Stage) type Stage

In anticipation of her Broadway debut taking over as Carole King in Beautiful, singer Vanessa Carlton performed “It’s Too Late” for Broadway.com.

The “A Thousand Miles” singer will begin performing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre starting June 27, for a limited engagement ending Sept. 1.

Carlton is succeeding Chilina Kennedy in the role, which has been played by Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, Abby Mueller, and Jessie Mueller (who originated the role and won a Tony for it in 2014).

Beautiful — The Carole King Musical opened on Broadway in 2014 and went on to receive seven Tony nominations, with two wins. The musical covers the career of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee as she blossoms as a songwriter and releases the blockbuster album Tapestry.

“It’s Too Late,” the song Carlton covers in the video above, is from Tapestry and spent five weeks atop of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971. It’s one of King’s many hits depicted on the stage in the popular Broadway show.

