Girl From the North Country, featuring Bob Dylan songs, is coming to Broadway

Image zoom Joan Marcus

Girl From the North Country is making its way to Broadway.

The musical, which uses songs from the Bob Dylan catalog to tell the stories of residents in a Depression-era Midwestern boarding house, will begin performances at New York’s Belasco Theatre on Feb. 7, 2020, with opening night set for March 5.

Written and directed by Irish playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer), North Country was first performed at London’s Old Vic in 2017 before transferring to the West End and then playing Off Broadway last year at the Public Theater (with a cast that included Mare Winningham and Sydney James Harcourt). A Canadian production of the musical is also due to premiere this September in Toronto.

The musical is described as a “heartbreaking and universal story about family and love” that reimagines Dylan’s hits as “roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos.” (You can read EW’s review of the Public Theater’s production here.)

In addition to McPherson serving as director, North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

Additional information, including casting, is expected to be announced soon.

Related content: