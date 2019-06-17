Debra Messing returning to Broadway stage in 2020

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Debra Messing is about to celebrate her birthday on the Broadway stage — kinda.

On Monday, Roundabout Theatre Company announced that Messing will star in the New York premiere of Birthday Candles, a debut play by Noah Haidle that’s directed by Vivienne Benesch.

Messing (Will & Grace) was last seen on the Broadway stage in John Patrick Shanley’s play Outside Mullingar opposite Brian F. O’Byrne, and makes her return playing Ernestine Ashworth, a character who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. But, then it’s soon enough her 18th birthday, then her 41st, her 70th, and her 101st! The plays explores what it is that makes a lifetime — dozens of goldfish? an infinity of dreams? There’ll also be cake. The press release describes Haidle’s debut as a “poignant new play as fearless in scope as it is tremendous in heart.”

Birthday Candles will begin preview performances on Thursday, April 2 and open officially on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway.

Additional cast members will be announced soon.

Related content: