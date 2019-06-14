Ed Harris to succeed Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

Image zoom Julieta Cervantes; Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

To Kill a Mockingbird (2018 play) type Stage Genre Drama

Jeff Daniels‘ time as Atticus Finch in Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird is officially coming to an end.

Producer Scott Rudin announced Friday that Ed Harris, the four-time Oscar-nominated actor, will succeed Daniels in the lead role beginning with the Tuesday, Nov. 5 performance. Daniels’ last show will be Sunday, Nov. 3.

Harris, now starring in HBO’s Westworld, made his Broadway debut in 1986 in Precious Sons, the production that earned him his first Tony Award nomination. To Kill a Mockingbird, written for the stage by acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, will mark Harris’ first Broadway performance since 1996 in Taking Sides, which Harris followed with a series of Off-Broadway and West End productions.

With nine total Tony nominations and one win (for Celia Keenan-Bolger’s performance as Atticus’s daughter Scout), To Kill a Mockingbird became the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history since first opening on Nov. 1, 2018.

Based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, the production is set in 1934 Alabama and focuses on small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

“It’s one of the greatest American novels, and it holds a special place in everyone’s hearts, so it’s going to be almost impossible for an audience member to not look at the play through the lens of their own memory,” Sorkin previously told EW. “The thing is, much as I love and revere the book, this play couldn’t be an homage to the book or its author. It had to be a new play based on an American classic. And I couldn’t pretend I was writing it in 1960. A lot’s happened in the last 58 years, so at some point, you have to just put the book to the side of your desk and start writing something new.”

The cast also includes Will Pullen as Jem, LaTanya Richardson as Calpurnia, Gideon Glick as Dill, Danny Wolohan as Arthur “Boo” Radley, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, and Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell.

Related content: