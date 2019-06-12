Dave Chappelle to make Broadway debut with limited run performance

Image zoom Lester Cohen/WireImage

Dave Chappelle is taking his comedy show to Broadway this summer, for a limited time only. The two-time Emmy and Grammy Award-winner will bring Dave Chapelle Live on Broadway to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre for five shows from July 9 through July 13, it was announced Wednesday.

Chappelle’s best known for his hit Comedy Central series Chappelle Show where he offered hilarious commentary on topics from pop culture, to sex, drugs, and race issues via skits. Since ending his series run in 2006 amid controversy, the comedian has taken his show on the road to stages all over the world, including ten successful dates at Radio City Music Hall in 2014.

Chappelle has four comedy specials on Netflix that broke viewing records for the streamer and a long-awaited return to the big screen in Spike Lee’s 2015 film Chi-raq followed by a role opposite Bradley Cooper in the highly lauded A Star Is Born.

Tickets will go on presale on Tuesday, June 18 for fans that have registered through Ticketmaster Verified Fan and received a unique access code. This process is set-up to eliminate sales going to bots and scalpers by verifying buyers. Imagine if a busy artist like Chappelle shows up with tickets to everyone who gets scammed online like he did that one time.

Registration will open wide through Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting June 12 and ending on June 16.

The general public can purchase tickets starting June 21 via Ticketmaster.

