It looks like the cast of Beetlejuice said Catherine O’Hara’s name three times.

The Schitt’s Creek actress attended the Broadway production of Beetlejuice on Saturday before introducing the ensemble during the Tony Awards Sunday evening. O’Hara originated the role of Delia Deetz in the 1988 Tim Burton film.

This exclusive video above showcases O’Hara taking to the stage at the curtain call on Saturday evening. Alex Brightman, who stars as the titular madcap spirit, welcomed O’Hara out, saying, “It’s my honor to bring her to the stage, one of the funniest human beings on this planet or any other, the original Delia Deetz, Catherine O’Hara.”

O’Hara took the time to say a few words, remarking, “This is like exciting, inventive and funny and beautiful.” While visiting the Winter Garden Theatre on Saturday night, the actress took the time to take photos with the cast, hold the iconic “Handbook for the Recently Deceased” and share her thoughts on the production. “It looks like so much fun to do,” she said.

This was all a precursor to O’Hara’s Beetlejuice throwback moment at Sunday’s 73rd Annual Tony Awards. She wore a black-and-white dress in homage to her character Delia on the Tonys red carpet before introducing the musical’s performance live on the broadcast, which included some heavily re-worked lyrics for the awards show audience.

Burton’s cult classic Beetlejuice is reborn in the deliciously dark and hilarious new musical, with a catchy score by Eddie Perfect and a witty book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Leslie Kritzer lends her own brand of funny to the role O’Hara created, particularly infusing her own take on the movie’s riff on Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat” song.

Watch the clip above for more. Beetlejuice is now playing at the Winter Garden Theater in New York.

