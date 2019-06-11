Nathan Lane comedy Gary to shutter early on Broadway

Image zoom Julieta Cervantes

And our first Broadway cancellation in the post-Tonys haze has arrived.

Taylor Mac’s wild new comedy Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus will shutter this Sunday, nearly two months before its planned closing date of Aug. 4, at New York’s Booth Theatre. It’s the culmination of a difficult road to the Great White Way for the farcical play, which also lost one of its key stars, in Andrea Martin, due to injury shortly before performances were scheduled to begin.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Mac (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music) fashioned Gary as a bizarro intersection with Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. It’s set during the fall of the Roman Empire, in the year 400: the years of bloody battles are over, the civil war has ended, the country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants, played by Lane and Kristine Nielsen, are charged with cleaning up the bodies. Julie White also stars.

The play received mixed reviews upon its spring premiere, but made an unexpectedly robust showing at the Tonys, scoring seven nominations including Best Play, Best Director (George C. Wolfe), and Best Supporting Actress (Nielsen and White). However, at Sunday night’s ceremony, the production ultimately went home empty-handed.

At the time of Gary‘s closing, it will have played 45 preview performances and 65 regular performances.

