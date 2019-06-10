Listen to the first original song from the Back to the Future musical

Back to the Future (musical) type Stage Genre Musical,

The Back to the Future musical is moving full steam ahead. The show released its first original track on Monday, titled “Put Your Mind To It” and sung by the production’s Marty McFly, Olly Dobson. This is the second song that’s been released ahead of the February 2020 production to be held at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England.

Dobson sang “Power of Love,” made famous by Huey Lewis and the News in the original film, as a thank you to fans for their support of the musical with a video released on May 27. And while more original tracks have been promised, some old favorites from the big screen will also return including “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

Based on the hit trilogy written by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, audiences will be transported back to the future with a little help from Marty McFly (played in the original films by Michael J. Fox) and a time-traveling Delorian. Both Zemeckis and Gale reunited for the stage project, with music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

The musical is set to transfer to London’s West End after its 12-week limited run in Manchester with dates and location pending.

Tickets for the Manchester dates are currently on sale, only a butthead would wait until the last minute to purchase. Unless, of course, your car is equipped with a flux capacitor and plutonium is plentiful.

