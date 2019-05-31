Sarah Silverman has turned her memoir The Bedwetter into a musical

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Bedwetter type Book Genre Memoir,

Nonfiction

Sarah Silverman can officially add playwright to her résumé.

The comedian, actress, and writer has penned her first musical, The Bedwetter, based on her best-selling 2010 memoir of the same name, which details the ups and downs of her early life. The show will run at New York’s Atlantic Theater Company starting May 9, 2020, the company announced Friday.

The Bedwetter features a book by Silverman and Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews). Adam Schlesinger, of the bands Fountains of Wayne and Ivy, wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics with Silverman.

“I’ve always been attracted to Sarah Silverman’s comedy — not only how incredibly fun it is but also how dark and subversive it can be,” Atlantic’s artistic director, Neil Pepe, said in an interview with The New York Times.

Atlantic’s 2019-2020 season will also include the world premiere of a set of one-act plays titled A Play Is a Poem, by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ethan Coen, and a new play from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne.

